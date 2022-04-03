2024 Athlete Zavier Hamilton Has "Amazing" Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has focused much of its recruiting efforts under Marcus Freeman on getting more athletic, and there has been an important emphasis on versatile athletes. The Irish staff has adopted the theory of getting great athletes and finding where they fit best.

A 2024 recruit who epitomizes that perfectly is Navarre (Fla.) High School star Zavier Hamilton, who is fresh off his first visit to South Bend on Saturday, where the staff answered that fit question mark with that same theory in mind.

“Coach Freeman said when he sees me play he sees a true athlete,” Hamilton said while recapping his Notre Dame visit. “So he said he would just have to figure it out if I went here. I can absolutely see myself being a great fit there.”

As for the visit as a whole, Hamilton was almost speechless. It could not have gone better on the Notre Dame side of things.

“It was amazing,” said Hamilton. “Watching the practice, walking around and seeing the campus, as well as talking with Coach (Marcus) Freeman were a few of the highlights of the trip.”

Hamilton is a multifaceted athlete who did a little bit of everything for Andalusia (Ala.) High School as a sophomore. Working the majority of reps from the slot and as a safety, Hamilton ended the 2021 campaign with 27 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception in six games played.

He was also used on the offensive side of the football from time to time for the school, recording 209 total yards and a touchdown on 21 touches as a sophomore. Hamilton transferred to Navarre this off-season.

The talented defender currently holds offers from Notre Dame, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Auburn, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. Hamilton’s offer to Notre Dame came on St. Patrick’s Day as a part of the Pot of Gold offer extravaganza.

Hamilton is ranked as the nation's No. 201 overall player in the country according to Rivals.

He reported about a week ago to Irish Breakdown that he would be making the trip to South Bend with his 7-on-7 team and coach Dwayne Scatter. It is now set to be a busy couple of weeks on the visit trail for Hamilton. He has an eastern swing up next after the trip up north.

“I’m visiting South Carolina on Tuesday,” Hamilton explained. “I’m also visiting Arkansas and a few other places next month.”

Rover seems like a natural positional fit for Hamilton but his versatility could allow him to work at safety or even grow into a WILL linebacker down the line if he lands with the Irish. Hamilton is the perfect indicator for the staff’s inclination to target great athletes and letting the fit work itself out.

