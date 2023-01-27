Notre Dame Set To Host Some Impact 2024 Recruits This Weekend

Although it’ll be a much smaller group of recruits, the Notre Dame staff is once again gearing up to welcome several talented 2024 recruits to campus. There are two uncommitted targets in particular that are expected on campus, which could have a big impact on the 2024 recruiting class for the Irish.

There is also an expectation that a few 2024 commits will be in attendance this weekend as well. It promises to be another impactful weekend for the Notre Dame coaching and recruiting staff.

For what seems like the millionth time already, Notre Dame will have a trio of local commits in the 2024 recruiting class on campus this weekend. The trio of Saline (Mich.) HS quarterback CJ Carr, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South star pass catcher Cam Williams and Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller cornerback Karson Hobbs will be in attendance, all of which were just on campus two weekends ago for Junior Day.

Each of the three talented players have quickly turned into impact recruiters for the 2024 class. Having their presence on campus is always a big time element for the program, especially when other massive targets are in South Bend.

TARGETS ON CAMPUS

The big name who is expected on campus is Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott. The 6-5, 310-pound standout defensive lineman is one of the elite players in the 2024 recruiting class.

He has been trending well with Notre Dame and was scheduled to his college decision on January 31, his birthday. Recently, Scott made the decision to push back that decision to make sure he wasn’t making a rushed one.

While Notre Dame is still the clear favorite, that does leave a chance for other top schools to chip away at the Irish lead.

The latest update on Scott’s visit is that he is still planning to make the trip but that is being finalized. It is very promising for the Irish if he does make the trip to campus. They will be tasked with solidifying to Scott that he is an absolute priority in the class.

Notre Dame needs to attract more intact talent on the interior of their defense. With Scott bringing a ton of athleticism and size, on top of being an elite player in Notre Dame’s backyard, he is a can’t miss recruit.

Having the Irish commits on campus is especially big with Scott. They will be helping to sell the fit with the program, especially Williams, who is a close friend of Scott.

A more recent addition to the board, Round Rock (Texas) HS cornerback Leonard Moore will make his first visit to campus this weekend. The 6-1, 175-pound athlete comes from the same town as Irish 2023 wide receiver signee Braylon James.

Moore is an incredibly long defensive back who also has some outstanding instincts and surprising short area quickness for a player his size. There appears to be a lot of interest from both sides so this weekend will be a huge indicator for just how much the fit makes sense.

Throw out the current rankings. Moore has the talent to be a big riser in the 2024 cornerback group.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter