Notre Dame Signee Jaden Mickey Named A MaxPreps All-American

Notre Dame 2022 signee Jaden Mickey has received a number of postseason honors after an outstanding 2021 season. He kicked off the new year with another, earning Second Team All-American honors from MaxPreps.

Mickey had 43 tackles, 10 pass break ups and 2 interceptions during his senior season while going up against some of the best competition in the country. Here is what MaxPreps had to say about Mickey.

"One of the best lockdown corners helped the Huskies to an 11-1 record and spot at No. 10 in the final MaxPreps Top 25 rankings."

Notre Dame signed Mickey in December during its early signing period, but he committed to the Irish back in March. He combined with Arizona native Benjamin Morrison to form a strong one-two cornerback tandem for the Irish in the 2022 class.

Mickey has the combination of technique, instincts, athleticism and toughness to battle for playing time early on in his Notre Dame career, if not as a true freshman. He's an ideal fit for the slot and field cornerback positions.

The Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout is ranked as the nation's No. 135 overall player according to On3 sports and is ranked as the nation's No. 175 overall player on the On3 composite rankings.

Here's my film analysis of Mickey:

To begin, you absolutely have to love this young man's compete level. He's one of the more aggressive, physical and competitive player in what is a class filled with that type of player.

Mickey is a quick footed and fluid athlete, two of the most important traits I look for in a cornerback, especially one that will be tasked with playing man coverage. Mickey also shows impressive coverage instincts, showing the ability to read routes effectively and to mirror what wideouts are doing. Mickey gets his hands on a lot of throws, both on the man he is defending, but also when he is able to come out of his zone and drive on the ball.

That combination of smooth athletic skills and a high football IQ is impressive, and his game has gotten better and better each season. As he's gotten stronger and added more length his game has exploded. Mickey filled out quite nicely as a senior, and his aggressive game took off because now he has the strength to carry it out at a high level.

While Mickey is a smooth and fluid athlete, his isn't a burner. His speed got better each season, but he's very much like Julian Love from a pure speed standpoint in that he's more quick and agile than he is fast.

