    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Signs Cornerback Jaden Mickey

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 California cornerback Jaden Mickey.

    JADEN MICKEY PROFILE

    Hometown: Corona, Calif.
    High School: Centennial

    Height: 5-11
    Weight: 175

    2021 Stats: 43 tackles, 10 pass break ups, 2 interceptions

    IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)
    Upside Grade: 4,5

    Offers: Notre Dame, Georgia, USC, Oregon, Nebraska, Utah, Michigan State, Arkansas, Northwestern, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington State, Kansas

    Recruited By: Mike Mickens

    RECRUITING RANKINGS

    On3: 4-star - No. 135 overall - No. 16 cornerback
    Rivals: 4-star - No. 181 overall - No. 20 cornerback
    247Sports: 4-star - No. 196 overall - No. 26 cornerback
    ESPN: 4-star - No. 264 overall - No. 32 overall
    Composite: 4-star - No. 200 overall - No. 25

    FILM ANALYSIS

    To begin, you absolutely have to love this young man's compete level. He's one of the more aggressive, physical and competitive player in what is a class filled with that type of player.

    Mickey is a quick footed and fluid athlete, two of the most important traits I look for in a cornerback, especially one that will be tasked with playing man coverage. Mickey also shows impressive coverage instincts, showing the ability to read routes effectively and to mirror what wideouts are doing. Mickey gets his hands on a lot of throws, both on the man he is defending, but also when he is able to come out of his zone and drive on the ball.

    That combination of smooth athletic skills and a high football IQ is impressive, and his game has gotten better and better each season. As he's gotten stronger and added more length his game has exploded. Mickey filled out quite nicely as a senior, and his aggressive game took off because now he has the strength to carry it out at a high level.

    While Mickey is a smooth and fluid athlete, his isn't a burner. His speed got better each season, but he's very much like Julian Love from a pure speed standpoint in that he's more quick and agile than he is fast. 

    NOTRE DAME FIT

    Mickey projects as both a field and nickel cornerback in the Notre Dame defense, and I could see him making a very early impact. His instincts (IQ), toughness and cover skills are college ready. He has an advanced game that is college ready. I could see him battling for the nickel position as soon as he gets on campus, and down the road his game projects very well to the field position due to his range, coverage ability and ability to play well against the run and perimeter screens.

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

