Notre Dame Signees Make Massive Jumps In Final Rivals250 Rankings

In a shocking and rare move, Rivals bumped up a number of Notre Dame signees in its final Rivals250 rankings. Notre Dame had 13 of its 21 signees make the Rivals250 rankings.

Notre Dame's highest ranked recruit in the Rivals250 is Hilton Head (S.C.) High School star linebacker Jaylen Sneed, who actually fell in the rankings. Snead ranked as the No. 45 overall player in the class and the No. 4 outside linebacker. Sneed is the highest ranked linebacker to sign with Notre Dame since Jaylen Smith back in the 2013 class.

Defensive end Tyson Ford saw a huge jump, rising 55 spots to No. 50 overall. The St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defender ranks as the No. 9 strongside end, and it gives Notre Dame a pair of top 50 defensive signees, something that hasn't happened with Rivals since the 2013 class.

Notre Dame's other defensive end signee - Aiden Gobaira - saw an even bigger jump. Gobaira finished at No. 82 overall, which was up 125 spots from his previous ranking. Gobaira finished as the No. 11 weakside end.

The last player to jump in the class was Fond du Lack (Wis.) St. Marys Springs guard Billy Schrauth, who finished ranked No. 85 in the Rivals rankings. Schrauth finished ranked as the No. 3 guard in the country in the class, and he gives Notre Dame four Top 100 recruits in the class.

Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner checked in as the No. 124 overall player, which was up 72 spots in the rankings, and he's the No. 12 offensive tackle in the class. Right behind him is Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham, who checked in at No. 125 overall. He also ranks as the nation's No. 4 inside linebacker. Burnham was up 38 spots in the final rankings.

Wide receiver Tobias Merriweather ranked No. 133 in the overall rankings. It's well behind his No. 47 overall ranking in the SI99 but it is up 34 spots from his previous Rivals rankings. The Vancouver (Wash.) Union standout ranked as the No. 21 wide receiver.

Zionsville (Ind.) High school offensive lineman Joey Tanona fell just three spots to finish ranked No. 175 in the final Rivals rankings, which began a string of Irish commits that fell in the rankings.

Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey fells nine spots to finish ranked No. 190 in the rankings, and West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon fell 17 spots to finish ranked No. 195.

Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka dropped six spots to finish ranked as the No. 203 overall player and ranked as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the class. Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan had the biggest fall, dropping 107 spots to finish ranked as the No. 218 overall player.

Denison (Texas) High School running back Jadarian Price rounds out the rankings at No. 241 overall, which was three spots below where he stood in the last ranking.

