Player progression is a big part of the all star circuit. It is rarely ever perfect during the first practice and the thing that matters most is how the week of practice finishes. As the 2023 All-American Bowl came to a close, Notre Dame offensive line signee Sullivan Absher progressed tremendously throughout the week.

There is no skating around it, the initial practice on Tuesday wasn’t great. The North Carolina product did not hang his head. No, he went to work and thoroughly enjoyed the full experience.

“It's been a great experience, you know,” Absher said. “I feel like I have improved everyday and gotten better every day. I am just thankful that they allowed me the opportunity to come out there and play. It’s been fun.

“Obviously I really struggled with the one-on-one pass protection drill the first day,” Absher continued to explain. “I got the chance to watch some of the clips and figure out what I did wrong. I have to keep the base a little wider, sink the hips a little bit, punch a little high or a little low. Watching a little bit of film from the one-on-ones really helped me improve throughout the week.”

Instead of feeling sorry for himself, Absher put his head down and got to work. He came back on Wednesday and looked like a completely different football player. In our conversation on Friday, he was proud of what he was able to accomplish.

Absher has managed to create a tremendous bond throughout the week with the other members of the West team. He was itching to be able to finally get on the field and put it to the test. It was truly a week to remember.

“We are hoping to go and win the freaking game,” he exclaimed. “I feel like we have really gelled together. It has been really special because we all from all over the country and I feel like we have done a really good job of eating lunch together, playing video games, going to walk Downtown San Antonio together. We have really created a bond so hopefully we can put it to the test tomorrow.”

Unfortunately, the result of the game did not go in the West squad’s favor. Still, they remain proud of the growth they had throughout the week.

The Notre Dame class also grew later in the week, welcoming offensive tackle signee Charles Jagusah and wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. to San Antonio to be a part of the team. Unfortunately the two talented recruits were not able to compete this week while dealing with injuries.

Getting the chance for Absher to spend more time with Jagusah specifically was special. Everyone knows how vital relationships are in the offensive line room, and that one in particular has grown greatly in a short amount.

It has been great (being around Jagusah),” Absher explained. “The first thing Charles and I did was go ride scooters downtown with my dad. We went and got some donuts, and saw the Alamo. He’s my brother. He is my brother already. It has been great having him here.”

Absher looks to be a part of an exceptional 2023 offensive lineman class under Harry Hiestand. The future is bright up front and Absher looks to be a part of that.

