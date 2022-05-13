Notre Dame Commit Profile: OL Sullivan Absher

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from one of the best blockers in the country when it picked up North Carolina standout Sullivan Absher.

SULLIVAN ABSHER PROFILE

Hometown: Belmont, North Carolina

High School: South Point

Height: 6-7

Weight: 285

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, NC State, Tennessee, Penn State, Stanford, Michigan State, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Duke, Georgia Tech

Recruited by: Harry Hiestand

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 4-star - No. 99 overall - No. 10 offensive tackle

247Sports: 4-star - No. 201 overall - No. 18 offensive tackle

Rivals: 4-star - No. 24 offensive tackle

ESPN: 4-star - No. 28 offensive tackle

Consensus: 4-star - No. 176 overall - No. 15 offensive tackle

FILM ANALYSIS

It doesn't take a very deep dive into Absher's film to see why Hiestand coveted him as much as he did. Hiestand likes lineman with physicality and a nasty disposition. Absher is a very physical, punishing blocker who thrives in the trenches as a run blocker. Absher is one of the more punishing blockers in this class, and he seems to put great pride on burying defenders.

Hiestand also prefers long linemen with some athleticism, and at 6-6 to 6-7 with long arms and broad shoulders, Absher has plenty of length for the edge. Absher projects as a right tackle type of player that reminds me a lot of former Irish standout Tommy Kraemer before all his injuries set in. Remember, Kraemer started at right tackle for a Notre Dame offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award.

Despite being so tall, Absher shows a unique ability to play with strong pad level. He plays in a triple option offense, and that has resulted in him learning to really keep his pads low and driving off the line with more of a flat back, which helps Absher come off the line with force as a run blocker.

Combine that with Absher's natural strength and lower body power the end result is him being a dominant run blocker. Absher explodes off the ball and drives his feet through contact as well as any blocker in the country. He needs to keep filling out and adding lower body strength, and when that comes his ability to dominate in the run game will translate just as well to the college game.

Athletically, Absher shows a strong burst off the line, but more importantly he shows the balance, agility and flexibility to move laterally and change direction. His ability to work to the second level is impressive and plays with an impressive understanding of angles, which partly comes from playing in an option offense.

We see very, very little of Absher as a pass blocker due to him playing in a triple option offense, so we don't get to see the whole tackle repertoire. There is some projection there as a tackle, but his combination of athletic talent, length and punch lead me to believe he can thrive on the edge. If not, what makes Absher such an important pickup is he grades out just as high as a future guard, especially considering his rare ability to play so low for such a taller player. Having a guy who projects as a starting caliber lineman for at least three spots is rare and very important.

