Notre Dame Commit Profile: Wide Receiver Rico Flores Jr.

A look at Notre Dame wide receiver commit Rico Flores Jr., who becomes the second receiver in the 2023 class to pledge to the Irish.

RICO FLORES JR PROFILE

Hometown: Folsom, Calif.

High School: Folsom

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.5

2021 Stats: 81 catches, 1,157 yards, 14.3 YPC, 11 TD

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, LSU, USC, Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, UCLA, Stanford, Washington, Utah, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington State, Oregon State, California, Georgia Tech

Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey, Tommy Rees, Chad Bowden

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 106 overall - No. 17 wide receiver

ESPN: 4-star - No. 217 overall - No. 17 wide receiver

247Sports: 4-star - No. 246 overall - No. 28 wide receiver

On3: 4-star - No. 266 overall - No. 38 wide receiver

Consensus: 4-star - No. 171 overall - No. 28 wide receiver

FILM ANALYSIS

The 6-1, 190-pound receiver is one of the most polished receivers in this class. He's clean off the line, which allows him to maximize his speed. Even as a junior he showed a great feel for using his stem to get into proper leverage and he does a great job using his body at the top of end of routes to manipulate defenders. Flores also shows an impressive ability to adjust his speed when it's needed to set a defender up.

Flores doesn't have any athletic traits that are elite, but he's a quality all-around athlete, which combines nicely with his technical prowess to make him highly effective. He has impressive balance and agility, and he shows much-needed flexibility. Each of these traits combine together to make Flores a strong route runner. His ability to get off the line quickly and his precision as a route runner allows Flores to maximize his speed and makes him a big play threat.

The Folsom standout shows a great feet for getting open. Not only is he able to use his route technique and quickness to get good separation out of breaks, Flores shows a great feel for finding soft spots in the defense when he is working against zone coverages.

Flores tracks the deep ball extremely well. He's strong at the catch point, he has strong hands and he attacks the football when it's in the air. His catch radius is above average, but his hand speed and strength allows him to make tough catches.

Flores brings a unique fit into the Notre Dame offense. His ideal fit is as an X receiver, but he could fit into the boundary (W) spot as well and the way Tommy Rees runs his offense I could see Flores thriving in the slot (Z) as well. That versatility makes this an even bigger pickup for Notre Dame.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter