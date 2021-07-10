Notre Dame 2023 Commits Debut High In The ESPN300
Notre Dame has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2022 class, and the 2023 class is also off to a blazing start. Notre Dame has commitments from a pair of talented defensive ends, and both debuted with high rankings in the first installment of the ESPN300.
Mentor (Ohio) High School defensive end Brenan Vernon ranked No. 34 in the first ESPN300 for the 2023 class, which makes him the highest ranked committed prospect in the country.
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep edge rusher Keon Keeley ranked No. 165 on the list, making him the ninth highest ranked committed prospect in the class. Keeley has elite tools and I expect his ranking to see a big jump over the next year.
Keeley was the first prospect to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, pledging to the Irish on June 28. Vernon committed to Notre Dame the very next day to give the Irish a dynamic one-two punch at end in the class.
Notre Dame has a very long list of 2023 prospects that also debuted in the first list. Here's a run down of some of the top targets for the Irish in the class:
#6 - Kadyn Proctor, OL
#7 - Malik Bryant, OLB
#12 - Jalen Hale, WR
#14 - Alex "Sonny" Styles, S/LB
#16 - Dante Moore, QB
#19 - Samuel M'Pemba, TE/DE
#24 - Jaquaize Pettaway, WR
#25 - Jaden Rashada, QB
#27 - Javien Toviano, CB
#28 - Jalen Brown, WR
#29 - AJ Harris, CB
#35 - Jaiden Ausberry, LB
#36 - Samson Okunlola, OL
#38 - Drayk Bowen, LB
#41 - Derrick LeBlanc, DE
#42 - Peyton Bowen, S
#46 - Chase Bisontis, OL
#50 - Noah Rogers, WR
#53 - Justyn Rhett, CB
#55 - Harris Sewell, OL
#57 - Jaxon Howard, TE
#59 - Caleb Downs, S
#62 - Luke Montgomery, DL
#63 - Chandavian Bradley, DE
#65 - Alex Birchmeier, OL
#66 - Jordan Wayne, DE
#76 - Ethan Nation, CB
#77 - Duce Robinson, TE
#78 - Carnell Tate, WR
#84 - Tackett Curtis, LB
#89 - Monroe Freeling, OL
#91 - Justice Haynes, RB
#93 - Jayvant Brown, LB
#95 - Raymond Cottrell, WR
#97 - Tre Edwards, LB
#107 - Malik Muhammad, CB
#112 - TJ Shanahan, OL
#114 - Kayin Lee, CB
#121 - Mac Markway, TE
#122 - John Walker, DT
#133 - Ryan Yaites, CB
#134 - Tad Hudson, QB
#135 - Jalen Thompson, DE
#137 - Nathaniel Joseph, WR
#140 - Sharif Denson, CB
#149 - Joshua Padilla, OL
#151 - Rico Flores, WR
#158 - Ta'Mere Robinson, LB
#160 - Cole Martin, CB
#164 - Terrance Love, S
#178 - Brayden Dorman, QB
#189 - Michael Daugherty, S
#201 - King Mack, S
#225 - Mathias Barnwell, DE
#253 - Sedrick Irvin Jr., RB
#257 - Preston Zinter, LB
