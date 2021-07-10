2023 Two-Way Standout Mathias Barnwell Looking To Build His Game

Notre Dame is already off to a blazing start in the 2023 class, having landed a pair of elite defensive ends in Keon Keeley out of Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep and Brenan Vernon out of Mentor (Ohio) High School. As we've seen from the Irish in recent seasons, they aren't close to being done up front, and a top target on the board is Riverbend (Va.) High School two-way standout Mathias Barnwell.

Checking in at 6-5 240-pounds, the 2023 prospect is being recruited by an array of Power Five schools at both tight end and defensive line. He is ranked as the nation's No. 52 player in the country by Rivals .... as a tight end. The Fighting Irish staff is making a push for him to play in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball, as they see him as a high potential pass rusher.

“I think I’m a very versatile player, I’m very knowledgeable of the game, very high IQ,” explained Barnwell. “I make very fast decisions and make them at one hundred percent. Even if it is a mistake, everything I do is one hundred percent on the field. I think of my versatility, being able to be put anywhere on either side of the ball.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champion's Lounge

“Notre Dame is recruiting me at defensive end. I started to play defensive end more in high school, more this year,” continued Barnwell. “It is really exciting to be recruited for both sides of the ball. Coach [Mike] Elston told me I’m a really good pass rusher and he believes I can be a really great defensive end. I just got to put the work in.”

Just a sophomore, Barnwell detailed what his off season looks like and what he is focusing upon to progress himself as a top-tier football player.

“The biggest thing is really body development and explosiveness,” said Barnwell. “I got way better at my route running, way better at pass rushing the ball. Really just everything to my game. I’ve added even more versatility, gotten faster and stronger, bigger. I can’t wait to see what (next) season holds.”

The Virginia standout talked about the role he plays for his team off the field and the leadership efforts he makes to be a role model and someone to look up to.

“As a leader, my first two years of high school I was a show by example kind of guy, I wasn’t really vocal,” Barnwell stated. “This year, it really opened me up. I’m more of a vocal leader and lead by example. So, I really did improve as a leader my sophomore year. I’m way more vocal than I ever was.

“Off the field, I’m a really humble kid. If you just met me in public, you wouldn’t know I am the athlete I am,” continued Barnwell. “I’m respectful, family first. My teammates and coaches respect me as a player, a student athlete, and just a regular kid. They’re some of the only people that treat me like a normal kid. It’s a blessing to have those people in my corner that can make me feel at home.”

With Notre Dame, academics are a priority for all students, athlete or not. Barnwell knows this and his efforts do not take a pause when it comes to taking care of business in the classroom.

“As a student, I take the classroom very seriously. I maintain A’s and B’s throughout my first two years of high school,” Barnwell said. “I think my core GPA is like a 3.5 right now. I’m looking to major in sports broadcasting. Notre Dame doesn’t have that, but there’s branches like sports journalism that I can take to get into sports broadcasting.

“I know Coach Kelly has the three and a half year plan to get you your degree,” Barnwell continued. “That’s another thing that really stood out to me about Notre Dame. It’s not just about football, they prioritize academics as well and that’s another thing that stood out. I’m not allowed to bring home and C’s or anything like that.”

Barnwell mentioned to me and also made it public on twitter that he is announcing his top 10 schools this coming weekend. I would be shocked to say the least if Notre Dame is not apart of that list.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @BlakeNDIrish

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter