Class Impact: CB Devin Moore To Notre Dame

Notre Dame continues to load up on talented defensive players in the 2022 class, this time adding Naples (Fla.) High School cornerback Devin Moore.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Moore becomes the 18th player to commit to Notre Dame, the 10th defensive player and the third cornerback.

Notre Dame signed four cornerbacks in the 2021, but there was a need for another deep class in 2022 due to misses at the position in previous seasons. There is also positional flexibility in the 2021 class, which could help ease the depth chart burdens at safety, but the staff can only tap into that depth by landing another deep and talented group of 2022 cornerbacks.

With Moore joining a class that already has Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back Jayden Bellamy the Irish have absolutely met those needs. Notre Dame now has met its depth need and it has also added impact talent to the class. This group of three corners is a gap closing haul for Notre Dame and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

Beyond the numbers, Moore gives the Irish a talented prospect that also brings his own level of versatility to the class. At 6-2 and 180 pounds, Moore has the length Notre Dame covets at cornerback, and he's an athletic defensive player as well.

Moore earned a 4.0-star grade and a Top 150 caliber prospect ranking on the Irish Breakdown board, and he's a four-star recruit according to Rivals. He earned a 4.5 upside grade and just missed have a 5.0-star upside grade.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame is recruiting Moore at cornerback, and his length and ability to play man coverage project very well to the boundary corner position. He has the range and tackling ability to play the field position as well, and a case could be made his highest upside position is safety.

Notre Dame loves versatile players and that's what Moore brings to the Irish defense.

Here is my film analysis of Moore:

Moore is an incredibly versatile player that is being recruited to play cornerback by Notre Dame, and he has skills that project to both outside positions and into the nickel. As good as Moore is as a big corner, he might have even greater upside as a safety due to his range and incredibly high football IQ. Moore is thin at this point but he's physical and a willing tackler, and as he fills out his run game ability will take off.

The Naples star gets his hands on A LOT of footballs due to his elite length. Moore looks every bit of his listed 6-2, but his long arms is what truly stands out. He's an incredibly wide target that is hard to throw around, and his length allows him to overcome mistakes. Moore is also an intelligent football player that shows elite route recognition, he finds the ball extremely well and he has very fast hands when he tries to play the ball.

Moore has very good long speed, which gives him excellent downfield cover ability, allows him to recover after transition mistakes and it also is a trait that makes me think he could be a tremendous middle of the field safety. When he gets moving his long strides allow Moore to cover a lot of ground in a hurry. Moore is a fluid athlete that shows good flexibility, foot quickness and the ability to quickly plant and drive downhill or drive on routes when he's playing off coverage.

Naples' staff mixes up how it uses Moore, who will play press man quite a bit, but he also plays off quite a bit. When he plays off he's especially productive due to his top-notch route recognition and exceptional range. He's patient in press coverage, he has fast hands, shows a good punch and his long speed + length helps him overcome the fact that his transitions are inconsistent.

Moore's footwork when he opens and runs (transition) is inconsistent, and he'll either be too long when he turns or he starts to turn his body before he opens his feet. Longer corners have a tendency to be spotty with their footwork when they are young, but with continued work and coaching I expect this part of his game to only get better.

