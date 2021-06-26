Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: Jayden Bellamy, Defensive Back

Breaking down Notre Dame 2022 defensive back recruit Jayden Bellamy.

JAYDEN BELLAMY PROFILE

Hometown: Oradell, N.J.

High School: Bergen Catholic

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 350 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Maryland, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Duke

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 3-star - No. 34 cornerback

ESPN: 3-star - No. 39 cornerback

Rivals: 3-star - No. 59 cornerback

Composite: 3-star - No. 442 overall - No. 41 cornerback

FILM ANALYSIS

Bellamy played cornerback and wide receiver as a sophomore at St. John Vianney before moving to Bergen Catholic as a junior, where he played mostly safety.

Bellamy has more of a cornerback build at this point. He's listed at 5-11 and 175 pounds, and he is on the thin side at this point. If Bellamy can fill out his frame it will add a great deal to his versatility.

Even as a sophomore you could see Bellamy's long speed. You can see it when he's playing cornerback, you can see it when he's playing safety as a junior and you see it when he's playing wide receiver. His versatility and speed alone make Bellamy worth taking for a team that is looking to add both to its secondary.

Bellamy shows off a high football IQ on defense. He's a patient cornerback, he takes good angles to the ball and when driving on routes and as a sophomore he got his hands on a lot of footballs while playing cornerback. He did the same thing as a junior, but obviously Covid meant fewer games and fewer opportunities.

Bellamy improved his tackling quite a bit as a safety, showing impressive downhill range against the run and he delivers at the ball with some pop.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter