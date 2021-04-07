2022 Texas Running Back Looking At Three Schools, Setting Up A Visit To Notre Dame

With official visits season just around the corner [hopefully], Notre Dame is set for a big summer as 2022 prospects will be on campus regularly starting in June.

One player that the Fighting Irish are pushing for is Roanoke (Tex.) Timber Creek four-star running back Emeka Megwa. Notre Dame already has a commit at the same position in Jadarian Price, but the staff is looking for two runners in the ‘22 cycle.

At the moment, Megwa, who stands 6-2 and 225 pounds, is setting up his official visit schedule, and he intends to announce his decision shortly thereafter.

“I don’t know if I will be taking up to five [official visits] because I plan on committing pretty soon,” Megwa told Irish Breakdown. “I just need to see a couple campuses. I do plan on taking official visits to Missouri, Washington and Notre Dame.

“First I want to take those three [official visits] then see if I need to take another school official visits,” Megwa continued. “After that, I plan on committing to whichever one I love the most. Missouri, Notre Dame and Washington - they’re all great schools.”

On Notre Dame’s behalf, running backs coach Lance Taylor is putting in a lot of legwork to convince Megwa that South Bend is the right college location for him. Fresh off a 1,000-yard, 24 touchdown junior campaign, Megwa is carefully considering how he can parlay a productive college career into NFL opportunities down the line.

“If I go to [Notre Dame], I get the best of both worlds,” Megwa said of Taylor’s pitch. “Even if I don’t play football, I could graduate with a great degree. They have great exposure across the country. They have a deal with NBC so that every one of their home games is on live TV. They can give you great exposure and have a great offensive coordinator and running backs coach in Lance Taylor. They run their offense as a pro-style, NFL-style offense. It’s what you want to do because then NFL scouts are going to see you already doing well in a pro-style offense.”

Megwa went on to cite Taylor’s NFL experience and how he’s worked with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in the past, so the ND target is hearing all about how he could be a special, game-changing back in the future.

For Megwa, his official visit to Notre Dame will be his first trip to campus, so it will be pivotal in the Fighting Irish’s ability to land a second talented running back once Summer starts. It sounds like Missouri and Washington are all top contender’s for Megwa’s pledge and that his June official visits will heavily influenced his decision.

As it pertains to ND, Megwa is debating between visiting South Bend Either June 4-6 or 18-20.

Megwa was a 2018 teammate of current Notre Dame defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah.

