Former Ohio State Star Predicted to Change Teams in NBA Free Agency
Former Ohio State star and Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell is predicted to leave in free agency to join the Milwaukee Bucks.
Russell, 29, is an unrestricted free agent, and he could leave the Nets. Russell was traded to Brooklyn midseason from the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the 2024 season, Russell averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and a steal per game. He shot 39 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three.
Russell was inefficient, but he is a player the Bucks could take a chance on. He is a former All-Star, and the Bucks will be without their star point guard, Damian Lillard, as he recovers from a torn Achilles.
When Russell was at Ohio State, he put together an incredible season. He averaged 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, five assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Russell shot 44.9 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from behind the arc.
He was a Consensus All-American and went on to be drafted with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft.
The former Ohio State star may be on the move this offseason and could be a solid starting point guard alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks while Lillard is out.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeye Receiver Poised for Immediate NFL Impact
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Predicted to be Traded to Super Bowl Contender
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Exciting Offer to Yet Another 5-Star Weapon
MORE: Ohio State WR Recruit Stamps Strong Label on Buckeyes With Decision Looming
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Expected to Make Crucial Move With NFL Team