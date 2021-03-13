How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Michigan Big Ten Semifinals

The Buckeyes and Wolverines meet for the second time in 2021 - this time with a championship game berth at stake. If you won't be in Indianapolis, here's how you can watch the game.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are ready for the Big Ten semifinals from Indianapolis. Both teams have played at a championship level throughout the year and with a win on Saturday, they'll have a chance to play in the Big Ten title game on Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State qualified for this semifinal matchup by beating Minnesota, 79-75 on Thursday afternoon and then topping Purdue in overtime, 87-78 on Friday afternoon. Michigan received a double-bye as the No. 1 seed and regular season champion in this year's tournament. They beat Maryland, 79-66 in Friday's quarterfinals.

Five Buckeyes scored in double-figures on Friday, led by 20 points from Duane Washington Jr. Ohio State led by 18 points at halftime, but the Boilermakers came storming back and forced overtime. Seth Towns and Washington lifted to Scarlet and Gray to a fabulous overtime performance and a victory over the only team to beat them twice during the regular season.

For a full game preview against the Wolverines, click here.

In the meantime, here's how you can follow along today:

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, March 13

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Saturday's winner will play either No. 2 Illinois or No. 3 Iowa in Sunday's championship game. We will have comprehensive postgame coverage on BuckeyesNow, including a live stream of Chris Holtmann's press conference and some instant analysis from Lucas Oil Stadium after the press conference ends.

