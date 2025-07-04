Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell Sends Message After Free Agency Signing
Former Ohio State star D'Angelo Russell sent a message after signing with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
"Lucky me. Luck is when opportunity meets preparation," Russell said on X.
Russell signed a two-year $13 million deal with the Mavericks and will likely serve as their starting point guard while Kyrie Irving recovers from his torn ACL.
In the 2024-25 season, Russell started the season with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Across 58 games, Russell averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He shot 39 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three.
It was a down year for Russell, but the former All-Star could be a solid bridge point guard for the Mavericks.
When Russell was at Ohio State, he played at an elite level. He was a Consensus All-American and the Big Ten Rookie of the Year, averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and five assists per game. Russell shot 44.9 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from behind the arc.
The former Ohio State star is still a quality NBA player and has a great opportunity to prove that with the Mavericks.
