The Ohio State basketball program landed a commitment on Tuesday evening from Minneapolis Totino-Grace four-star guard Taison Chatman, who picked the Buckeyes over finalists Kansas, Minnesota, Virginia and Xavier.

The 6-foot-4 and 170-pound Chatman is considered the 11th-best combo guard and No. 44 prospect overall in the composite rankings for the class of 2023, as he averaged 13.5 points per game to lead the Eagles to the Class 3A state championship last season.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant Jake Diebler extended a scholarship offer to Chatman in May, then welcomed him to campus for the first time for an official visit the weekend of the football team’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

That allowed Chatman to spend time with the coaching staff and the other commits in the class, including Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy four-star forward Scotty Middleton, Pickerington (Ohio) Central four-star forward Devin Royal and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial four-star center Austin Parks.

Shortly thereafter, Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne four-star guard George Washington III – who was the first pledge in the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class – reopen his recruitment, a mutual decision based upon Ohio State’s pursuit of Chatman and Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star guard Bronny James.

Chatman’s commitment now puts the Buckeyes back at four pledges in the current cycle, and also bumps them up to the No. 5 class in the nation behind only Duke, Michigan State, UConn and Kentucky.

Even with one fewer commit than last year’s class, this group would represent the highest-ranked haul of Holtmann’s tenure. The staff isn’t quite done, though, as it hopes to round out the class with James – the son of NBA superstar LeBron James – who they officially offered during his official visit that same weekend.

That is the only known visit at this point in James' recruitment, though he’s reportedly also interested in Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and USC as he looks to go the college route rather than the G League or overseas.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball Schedule Revealed

LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Posts Photos From Ohio State Official Visit

2023 In-State G George Washington III Decommits From Ohio State

Ohio State F Seth Towns Stepping Away From Basketball

Ohio State's Justice Sueing Fully Cleared For Basketball-Related Activities

LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Considering Visit To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!