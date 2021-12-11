Notable Stat in Recent Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Basketball Games

Check out an area of the floor, specifically for the Badgers, that could play a key role in deciding the outcome at Value City Arena.

Ohio State and Wisconsin link up for a nationally-ranked showdown inside Value City Arena Saturday at 12 p.m. The Buckeyes, ranked No. 21, and the Badgers, coming in at No. 22 in the latest poll, have split the past six meetings in the series.

Wisconsin has won six games in a row, including a wild 22-point comeback on Wednesday to stun Indiana. The Buckeyes won at Penn State in their Big Ten opener before overcoming a pesky Towson squad a few nights ago.

Per the SI Sportsbook, Ohio State is currently listed as favorites of 4.5 with the total set at 134.5 points. With so many key players or components, one simple stat/area to keep an eye on (especially if you’re thinking about betting the over) is THREE-POINT SHOOTING.

Neither team has shot it particularly well from long distance in recent matchups. Over the last three meetings, Ohio State is a combined 17 of 55 (.309) and Wisconsin is 25 of 83 (.301).

The Badgers’ rate is even worse if you remove the outburst in February 2020 from reserve guard Brevin Pritzl, who came off the bench to nail 5 of 6. Without that individual effort, Wisconsin is 20 of 77 (.260) behind the arc against Ohio State.

Over the past five meetings, Ohio State has averaged 18.6 three-point attempts while the Badgers are chucking over 26 per game on the opposite end.

For whatever reason, Wisconsin ends up hoisting more from behind the arc against Ohio State than most other opponents. The Badgers have attempted roughly 21 per game over the last five years, but that jumps by 5-6 when taking on the Scarlet and Gray.

The Buckeye defense likely has something to do with that, along with other variables. It’s not the sexiest stat you’ll see thrown out today, but it’s an area that should certainly play a factor. For you over/Wisconsin bettors, it might all come down to how Greg Gard’s bunch shoots from the perimeter.

Enjoy the game!

