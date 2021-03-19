FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Shocking Overtime Loss to Oral Roberts in NCAA Tournament

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes address the media after today's NCAA Tournament loss.
Ohio State just dropped a stunning game in overtime to Oral Roberts, 75-72.

Watch live or on-demand as head coach Chris Holtmann and two of his players address the media after today's game.

If you're having trouble viewing the press conference on your browser, you can also watch live on our YouTube channel. We hope you'll consider subscribing for more coverage of the Buckeyes!

The loss ends Ohio State's season with a record of 21-10 and squashes their dreams of a Final Four run. The Golden Eagles became just the ninth No. 15-seed to beat a No. 2-seed in the history of the tournament. To date, No. 2 seeds have a record of 132-9. The last time a No. 2-seed lost an opening round game came in 2016 when Middle Tennessee St. knocked out Michigan State.

