Ohio State Forward Kyle Young Out vs. Oral Roberts

The Buckeye senior has not been cleared to return yet after suffering a concussion last week.

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to open the NCAA Tournament, BuckeyesNow has learned that Kyle Young will not be available against Oral Roberts on Friday afternoon.

Young suffered a second concussion in three weeks during the beginning of the second half of the Big Ten quarterfinal against Purdue. Young previously missed the Michigan State game in late February with a similar diagnosis.

It's not clear if Young will be able to return for a potential Second Round game on Sunday against either No. 7-seed Florida or No. 10-seed Virginia Tech if the Buckeyes win on Friday.

Without Young in the lineup against Michigan and Illinois last weekend in the Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State started athletic guard Musa Jallow in Young's place. Seth Towns saw additional minutes in the conference tournament as well. Without Young, freshman post player Zed Key should also see additional time. There's also a chance that 6-foot-10 post man Ibrahima Diallo could see a few minutes - he played last weekend for the first time since early December after missing nearly the whole season with an injury.

Here's a link to our game preview for today's contest.

