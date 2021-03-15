E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington Jr. Named to Big Ten All-Tournament Team

Liddell and Washington came agonizingly close to leading the Buckeyes to a conference title, but they were recognized by the media for their terrific effort.

Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and junior guard Duane Washington Jr. were named to the 2021 Big Ten All-Tournament Team on Sunday for their outstanding effort in leading the Buckeyes to a runner-up finish in 2021.

Iowa's forward Luka Garza, Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn and Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu joined Liddell and Washington Jr. on the all-tournament team. Dosunmu was named the Jim and Kitty Delany Most Outstanding Player, leading the Illini to their first league title since 2005.

Duane Washington Jr. arguably outperformed each of his all-tourney teammates in truly one of the most remarkable stretches of basketball the Buckeyes have seen in quite some time.

Washington scored 16 points against Minnesota, 20 against the Purdue Boilermakers, 24 against Michigan in the semifinals and a career-high 32 points in the overtime loss to Illinois. He played all but 22 minutes of the 150 Ohio State played the last four consecutive days. Washington connected on 34-of-67 shots, including a 16-for-36 showing from beyond the arc.

During that 4-game stretch, Washington scored a Big Ten Tournament record 92 points - one more than Iowa's Luke Recker in 2002

Meanwhile, Liddell scored 10+ points each night, averaging more than 15 points and five rebounds per game in the tournament. His best games came against Purdue and Michigan, but perhaps his most important production came as a result of Kyle Young not playing after halftime of the Purdue game on Friday. While Liddell may have struggled from the floor on Sunday (3-for-16 shooting, 0-of-7 3-balls), his blocked shot on Cockburn's put-back, game-winning shot attempt forced the championship game into overtime.

Ohio State enters the NCAA Tournament on Friday as the No. 2 seed in the South Region. Only Baylor is a higher seed than the Buckeyes. Ohio State's first round game comes against Oral Roberts, champions of the Summit League.

