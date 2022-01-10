Buckeye Basketball Postgame Press Conference After Beating Northwestern

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as acting head coach Jake Diebler and two of the Buckeyes chat with reporters.

In its first home game since November 11, the Ohio State Buckeyes just knocked off the Northwestern Wildcats, 95-87. The win got Ohio State back on the right foot after dropping a game in Bloomington to the Indiana Hoosiers earlier this week. It also added a third straight loss to Northwestern's ledger after dropping games recently to Michigan State and Penn State.

E.J. Liddell led all scorers with a career-high 34, of which 21 came in the first half.

Acting head coach Jake Diebler addresses the media postgame with Chris Holtmann and top assistant Ryan Pedon both out Sunday (health and safety protocols).

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as acting head coach Jake Diebler and two of the Buckeyes chat with reporters.

