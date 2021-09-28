The Brice Sensabaugh Blog: This is Why I Committed to Ohio State...

Brice Sensabaugh was one of the hottest prospects in the Nike EYBL this past summer, with consistent strong showings while running with E1T1 (Fla.). On Tuesday, Sensabaugh picked Ohio State over Florida, Alabama and Georgia Tech. He wrote an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated breaking down his thought process behind the decision.

What’s up world, this is Brice Sensabaugh, class of 2022, and I just committed to THE Ohio State University!

Man, I’m very excited about my decision!

Throughout this process one of the biggest things I’d been looking for was opportunity and they showed me how I’d be able to step in and have a chance to compete from day one.

RELATED: Marvel Allen's recruitment heats up

Also, I was born in Cincinnati and my dad was born in Columbus, so I’ve got a bunch of family out there! Playing in front of my family is something that the other schools couldn’t really match.

The players and coaches treated me like family and the vibe is just second to none there!

Just to let you guys know, I grew up an Ohio State fan!

I have shirts and coasters and all of that stuff at the house because we were big fans all my life!

I got home from the Ohio State visit on a Sunday, and I gave it three or four days and then I got Coach (Chris) Holtmann and Coach (Jake) Diebler on the phone and told them.

They were super hype!

Their plan is for me to be ready from day one. They told me I’m in control of my role and there’s no reason I shouldn’t play as a freshman. Coach Holtmann said he wants to challenge me early so I’ll be ready later.

RELATED: Coach K's retirement won't deter elite recruits

Obviously, I’m gonna have to work, but that’s how I’m built anyway.

Our class is at five right now and I think we have a chance to do some special things. Of course, I played with Bruce (Thornton), Roddy (Gayle) I’ve talked to a couple times and I haven’t talked to the other guys, but I will.

Coach Holtmann is known for his adaptability to lineups, and we’ve got a lot of talented pieces that can do a lot of things all over the court on both ends.

Hopefully we’ll be able to hang some banners!

Now that I’ve got the decision out of the way, I’ll probably do a little something to celebrate, but nothing too crazy.

OK guys just wanted to give you a look at what my thought process was in picking Ohio State.

Thanks for your time and go Buckeyes!

Don’t forget to follow Brice Sensabaugh:

Twitter: @bricepsensa

Instagram: babysensa