Ohio State vs. Michigan, Big Ten Semifinal: First Half Notebook

Here are some thoughts on a low-scoring first half between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 26, Michigan 27

Kyle Young and Isaiah Livers were both ruled out of this game within two hours of tipoff. Their absence is going to be an important storyline to during the game as both players are integral to their team's success.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, who was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, left the game in after fewer than two minutes and appeared to injure his right elbow. But after receiving treatment, he checked back in a few minutes later.

The Buckeyes didn't get off to a great offensive start, hitting just 3-of-10 to open play, but they led 8-7 at the first media timeout.

Without Kyle Young available and needing to go deeper in the bench, Chris Holtmann put Ibrahima Diallo on the floor for the first time since Dec. 2 against Morehead State. The 6-foot-10 sophomore has missed almost the entire season with an injury.

Duane Washington Jr. eclipsed 1,000 career points with his little runner on the second possession of the game. Washington has had some monster games against Michigan in his career, including his career-high 30 points in their only regular season meeting a few weeks ago.

The Buckeyes have only hit 4-of-17 to start the game through the first eight minutes, but they remained tied at 11-11 because they crashed the glass hard and grabbed six offensive rebounds during that stretch.

The poor offensive performance continued on both sides. Michigan missed seven consecutive shots and didn't score a single point for nearly five minutes. But the Buckeyes couldn't pull ahead because of poor execution on their end as well.

Meanwhile, C.J. Walker picked up a second foul with 5:36 left in the first half and the Buckeyes have tended to struggle offensively without him on the floor.

The Buckeyes deserve credit for rebounding well in the first half - it's kept the game tight - but they really need to find a better offensive rhythm. They've missed far too many open shots. Washington finished the first half 2-of-9 and E.J. Liddell hit only 2-of-7. Each has five points.

Ohio State's only saving grace was that they fared well from beyond the arc as a team, burying 6-of-13 triple-tries. Michigan also went ice cold down the stretch connecting on 29 percent for the half.

