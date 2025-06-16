LOOK: Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Team Reacts to Epic New Court
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had an exciting offseason thus far. They have landed new recruits, including the brother of NBA star Tyler Herro, they received news that 3-year starter and captain, Bruce Thornton, would be returning next season instead of entering the NBA Draft, and they have recently announced the new design of the court for next season at Value Center Arena in the Jerome Schottenstein Center.
The court will feature a grey floor surrounded in scarlett trim with an interchangable mid-court logo.
Per the program, on their interactive website, “the newly redesigned Ohio State basketball court introduces a recognizable visual update that blends modern aesthetics with nods to tradition... adding to the atmosphere at the Schottenstein Center." Take a look below at the court:
On Monday, the team posted a video to its X account highlighting different players reactions to the new court that they will be competing on. The video features Thornton, Devin Royal, Colin White, and John "Juni" Mobley. Mobley can be heard saying, "that's fire," with Thornton responding, "you know where you will shoot at," hinting at Mobley's long-range ability.
Thornton (17.7 points per game (PPG)) and Royal (13.7 PPG) were the Buckeyes top scorers last season with Mobley (13 PPG) coming in just behind Micah Parish who scored 13.3 PPG for the team last year. The excitement of the offensive trio showcased in the video will surely translate to the fans as they look towards next season.
Joe Gemma, Ohio State's lead graphic designer, stated, “If you’ve come to a game every year for the past 10 years you’ll walk into the arena and immediately recognize that something’s different. I think that was an important part of it.” His statements were certainly echoed by the players who will look to flip expectations and make bigger impact on the Big Ten and beyond next season.