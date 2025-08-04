Analyst Delivers Strong Take on Former Ohio State Star's Contract Situation
Former Ohio State star and Washington Commanders wide receiver remains in a contract standoff. McLaurin and the Commanders have been far apart in contract negotiations, leading to a trade request.
"Respectfully Washington, you were a dumpster fire for years. ... The only thing good about your organization was [Terry McLaurin]," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said.
McLaurin has been a consistent wide receiver since entering the NFL. He has had five straight 1,000-yard seasons. His only season under 1,000 yards was his rookie season, where he had 919 yards. In the 2024 season, McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He was the top weapon in the Commanders' offense as they made a deep run in the playoffs, going all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
McLaurin was productive dating back to his time at Ohio State. In his senior season with the Buckeyes, he had 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.
McLaurin is one of the most consistent and productive wide receivers in the NFL. The Commanders don't intend to trade McLaurin, but they must resolve his contract situation soon, as the regular season is fast approaching.
