Former Ohio State Star Lands Massive NFL Contract
Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jonathon Cooper was not viewed as an elite prospect when he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
As a matter of fact, Cooper was not selected until the final round, going 239th overall to the Denver Broncos.
However, the 26-year-old has turned into a force on the NFL level, and now, he is being rewarded for it.
On Monday, Cooper signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the Broncos, getting $33 million in guaranteed money, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Cooper has registered 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble through his first nine games of the 2024 NFL campaign.
The Gahanna, Oh. native made an impact right off the bat upon entering the pros, finishing with 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery during his rookie season. The following year, he registered 48 tackles and a couple of sacks.
Then, in 2023, Cooper broke out, racking up 72 stops, 8.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a pair of fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
Cooper wasn't nearly as productive at Ohio State, accumulating 76 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 10 sacks during his tenure in Columbus between 2016 and 2020.
However, he has obviously blossomed on the NFL level.
Cooper is on pace to have the best season of his career this year, and he has developed into one of the Broncos' most reliable defenders.
We'll see if the Buckeyes product can continue to establish himself as one of the league's top pass rushers.