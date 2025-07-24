Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Receives Massive NFL Injury Update

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields received a major injury update.

Ben Cooper

Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
New York Jets quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeyes star Justin Fields was injured on Thursday and was carted to the locker room.

After medical evaluation, Jets QB Justin Fields sustained a dislocated toe in his right foot and will be day-to-day. The Jets starting QB avoided serious injury and significant missed time.”

This is great news for Fields and the Jets as he avoided a major injury. The 26-year-old signed a two-year $40 million deal with New York in the offseason.

In the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields appeared in 10 games, starting in six, and went 4-2 in those games. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106, five touchdowns, and one interception. He rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to his NFL career, Fields emerged as a star quarterback at Ohio State. Across two seasons with the Buckeyes, Fields completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fields should breathe a sigh of relief as he avoided a major injury and will look to be back on the field soon for the Jets.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

