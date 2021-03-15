FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Former Ohio State Center Corey Linsley To Sign With Los Angeles Chargers

Another former Buckeyes is on the move on the first day of NFL free agency.
According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, former Ohio State center Corey Linsley has agreed to a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the highest-paid center in the league.

The deal surpasses the four-year, $50 million contract the Indianapolis Colts gave Ryan Kelly last September.

A fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft, the 29-year old Linsley has started 99 games for the franchise over the last seven seasons. He was named first-team All-Pro last season despite missing three games with a knee injury.

Linsley did not allow a sack or tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage in 2020 and was graded by Pro Football Focus as the league’s highest-rated center. He’ll be reunited in Los Angeles with former Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who signed with the Chargers last offseason.

Linsley will also join two other former Buckeyes in Los Angeles in wide receiver K.J. Hill and defensive end Joey Bosa, though their paths never crossed in Columbus. They all played under former head coach Urban Meyer, however, as Linsley was a senior in 2012 when Ohio State finished the season with a 12-0 record, while Bosa and Hill were a part of Meyer’s 2013 and 2015 recruiting classes, respectively.

