Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Star Awaits Restructured Contract

A former Ohio State star is seeking a new contract ahead of the 2025 season.

Ben Cooper

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates with fans following a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates with fans following a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Ohio State star and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is seeking a raise this offseason.

Heyward has been one of the best defensive linemen in the league over his career as he's a four-time All-Pro. The 36-year-old has already made $13.45 million of the $14.75 million he's set to make this season as a roster bonus.

However, he has yet to fully participate in practice as he wants a raise as the defensive market has skyrocketed this offseason.

The Defensive Market Reset

The Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to a four-year $160 million extension, while the Steelers extended star pass rusher T.J. Watt on a three-year $123 million deal. Watt's deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

While Heyward is aging, he remains one of the best in the game. In the 2024 season, he was an All-Pro, posting 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and 20 quarterback hits.

Heyward won't get as big of a deal as Watt, but a restructured deal shouldn't be out of the question. He is under contract for 2026 as well, on his original two-year $29 million extension.

He has been a productive player dating back to his time with the Buckeyes. In four seasons with Ohio State, Heyward had 163 total tackles, 38 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) rushes
Oct 16, 2010; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) rushes during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 31-18. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Following his college career, he was drafted by the Steelers with the 31st overall pick in the 2011 draft. He has spent his entire career with Pittsburgh and has been very productive. Across his 14 seasons, Heyward has posted 718 total tackles, 133 tackles for loss, 88.5 sacks, and 199 tackles for loss.

Heyward has the most tackles for loss in Steelers history and is second in sacks, only trailing his teammate, Watt, who has 108 sacks.

The Steelers have been aggressive this offseason as they look to be contenders in the AFC. Pittsburgh signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers while trading for DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. With the new additions, the Steelers will look to win their first playoff game since 2016.

The roster is more veteran-heavy, but they have the talent to be competitive. Heyward will continue to be a leader and one of the better defensive players for the Steelers.

Although Heyward is an older player, he is still playing at an elite level and will look to get a raise ahead of the 2025 season.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Washington Huskies

MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coaches Provide Encouraging Emeka Egbuka Update

MORE: NCAA Gives Ohio State Football Eye-Popping CFP Projection

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Texas Longhorns

MORE: Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Delivers Shocking Claim on Offensive Line

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Buckeyes In The NFL