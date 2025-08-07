Former Ohio State Star Awaits Restructured Contract
Former Ohio State star and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is seeking a raise this offseason.
Heyward has been one of the best defensive linemen in the league over his career as he's a four-time All-Pro. The 36-year-old has already made $13.45 million of the $14.75 million he's set to make this season as a roster bonus.
However, he has yet to fully participate in practice as he wants a raise as the defensive market has skyrocketed this offseason.
The Defensive Market Reset
The Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to a four-year $160 million extension, while the Steelers extended star pass rusher T.J. Watt on a three-year $123 million deal. Watt's deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
While Heyward is aging, he remains one of the best in the game. In the 2024 season, he was an All-Pro, posting 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and 20 quarterback hits.
Heyward won't get as big of a deal as Watt, but a restructured deal shouldn't be out of the question. He is under contract for 2026 as well, on his original two-year $29 million extension.
He has been a productive player dating back to his time with the Buckeyes. In four seasons with Ohio State, Heyward had 163 total tackles, 38 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks.
Following his college career, he was drafted by the Steelers with the 31st overall pick in the 2011 draft. He has spent his entire career with Pittsburgh and has been very productive. Across his 14 seasons, Heyward has posted 718 total tackles, 133 tackles for loss, 88.5 sacks, and 199 tackles for loss.
Heyward has the most tackles for loss in Steelers history and is second in sacks, only trailing his teammate, Watt, who has 108 sacks.
The Steelers have been aggressive this offseason as they look to be contenders in the AFC. Pittsburgh signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers while trading for DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. With the new additions, the Steelers will look to win their first playoff game since 2016.
The roster is more veteran-heavy, but they have the talent to be competitive. Heyward will continue to be a leader and one of the better defensive players for the Steelers.
Although Heyward is an older player, he is still playing at an elite level and will look to get a raise ahead of the 2025 season.
