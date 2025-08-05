Justin Fields Delivers Bold Take on Breece Hall
The New York Jets are entering a new era as Aaron Glenn is taking over as their head coach, Darren Mougey is their new general manager, and former Ohio State star Justin Fields is their new quarterback.
Ahead of Fields' first season with New York, he shared his thoughts on his teammate and running back Breece Hall.
"When I first got to the Jets, Breece Hall's hands surprised me. I saw a highlight from the Titans game last year, that TD he caught. You can tell which guys have natural hands, [& he does]. He had a number of catches yesterday from the receiver spot, the slot, & coming out of the backfield to catch the ball. He's a great weapon to have & I'm sure we're gonna utilize him in that way," Fields said.
Breece Hall's Impact for Justin Fields and the Jets Offense
Hall will be one of the top weapons for Fields and the Jets' offense. In the 2024 season, he rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns. He hauled in 57 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns. His ability to be impactful as a rusher and receiver will be pivotal for New York.
Fields' dual-threat ability, paired with a talented running back in Hall, could create a dynamic rushing attack.
The 26-year-old quarterback signed with the Jets this offseason on a two-year $40 million contract.
In the 2024 season, Fields appeared in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, going 4-2 in his starts, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns.
Fields lost his starting job to Russell Wilson in the middle of the season, which led to him signing with the Jets in the offseason.
As Fields enters his first season with New York, he will need to produce at a high level. Back at Ohio State, he was an elite quarterback, winning back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards.
Across his two seasons with the Buckeyes, Fields completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Fields is set to have the most talent around him since his time with the Buckeyes. If the Jets can maximize Fields with weapons like Garrett Wilson and Hall, he could return to the way he produced while at Ohio State.
