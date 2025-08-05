Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Gets Honest on QB Competition
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the defending champions, but they have yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Their 2024 starter, Will Howard, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round, leaving the Buckeyes with a quarterback battle.
Sophomore Julian Sayin and junior Lincoln Kienholz are in the competition to lead Ohio State in their title defense. Despite the season beginning on August 30th against Texas, head coach Ryan Day hasn't named his starter.
“They’ve both had good moments and moments where they’ve grown," Day said. "The competition continues."
Day added that he's been "pleased with the progress" of both quarterbacks.
Neither Sayin nor Kienholz has much experience in a game for Ohio State. In the 2024 season, Sayin completed five of his 12 attempts for 84 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. Kienholz did not play in 2024, but completed 10 of his 22 passes for 111 yards in the 2023 season.
Whoever emerges as the starter will have a talented offense around them. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had an impressive freshman campaign, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. Smith is a Heisman candidate and should be the top weapon for the Buckeyes' offense.
Ohio State has a talented roster, but if they want to win back-to-back National Championships, they will need Sayin or Kienholz to produce at a high level.
