Jets Coach Gets Brutally Honest on Former Ohio State Star
The New York Jets' success will hinge on their two newcomers: head coach Aaron Glenn and former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
This is Glenn's first opportunity as a head coach, having served as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2024.
On the other hand, Fields is entering his fifth season in the NFL, spending his first three with the Chicago Bears and last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Ohio State star has shown flashes of his potential in the NFL, but has been inconsistent.
Fields' inconsistency has been on display in training camp, and Glenn was asked if he is concerned about the passing attack.
"I don't because it's early," Glenn said.
Over his last three practices, Fields has completed 15 of 43 passes with two interceptions.
Justin Fields' Inconsistent NFL Career
Fields has seen a lot of ups and downs in his first four seasons in the league. He struggled in his rookie season with the Bears, completing just 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Fields rushed for 420 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago went 2-8 across his ten starts.
In his second season, Fields showed more potential, thriving as a dual-threat quarterback. He completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. On the ground, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. Fields finished 9th in MVP voting despite having a 3-12 record as a starter.
His passing numbers slightly improved in his third campaign, as he completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. However, his rushing numbers regressed, as he rushed for 657 yards and four touchdowns.
Following his third season, the Bears traded Fields to the Steelers. Pittsburgh had a quarterback battle between Fields and Russell Wilson, but Wilson's injury allowed Fields to be the starter early in the season.
Across 10 games and six starts, Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns.
He was eventually benched for Wilson, leading to his departure to the Jets this offseason.
Justin Fields Elite College Career
While his NFL career has been inconsistent, Fields put together two incredible seasons with the Buckeyes.
In 2019, Fields completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 484 yards and ten touchdowns. Fields' elite efficiency as a passer and dynamic rushing ability led him to be third in Heisman voting.
He followed that up in the shortened 2020 season by winning a second straight Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award.
As Fields enters his fifth season in the NFL and first with the Jets, he will look to emulate the success he had with the Buckeyes. He will have a familiar receiver to throw to as Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson will be his top weapon. While Fields has struggled in training camp, he has plenty of time to turn it around.
