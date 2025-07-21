Steelers' Will Howard Receives Strong Take From Ben Roethlisberger
Former Ohio State star and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback received a strong take from Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger.
“He gets drafted sixth round and tears pouring down his face, his dream of playing in the NFL,” Roethlisberger said on “Sports Spectrum Podcast.” “At least he has a chance. Doesn’t mean he’s going to make it; sixth round, but he’s excited about it.
Howard will spend his first year with the Steelers on the bench, learning under future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This is likely Rodgers's last season in the NFL, which gives Howard the chance to develop and potentially take the starting spot next season.
"You watch other guys, and they get drafted and are like, ‘Let’s throw a party. Let’s have cameras.’ I’m not trying to bash any one person. But you just see the difference sometimes in the love of the game," Roethlisberger said.
Roethlisberger has a high opinion of Howard, which should give him confidence. While Howard doesn't have the ceiling of other quarterbacks in the draft, he proved to be an efficient quarterback with the Buckeyes.
In the 2024 season, Howard completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.
Howard was pivotal for the Buckeyes as they won the National Championship. With Roethlisberger's praise for Howard, he should feel confident as he heads into his NFL career.
