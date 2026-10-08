3 Buckeyes Primed to Have a Breakout Moment Against Maryland

Week five is here for the Buckeyes, and the injuries are starting to pile up for them. Maryland could be a great opportunity for some guys on this squad to have a breakout moment.

This could also be a key game to get the guys on the injury report enough rest heading into next week against Indiana, so the Buckeyes can operate at full strength heading into the most important part of their season.

These three Buckeyes could have themselves a breakout game against Maryland:

1. Chris Henry Jr.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Inniss and Devin McCuin are two receivers who are listed as questionable in the most recent injury report for the Buckeyes. This gives Chris Henry Jr. the ultimate opportunity to show off how good a receiver he truly is.

Henry came into this season as someone Buckeyes fans were very excited about because of the raw talent he had shown. They even went as far as marking him as the next great receiver to play for the Scarlet and Grey.

So far on the season, Henry has only three receptions, one in each of his three appearances, for 105 yards and two touchdowns. This is the game: if Inniss and McCuin miss, Henry could really put the entire college football world on notice.

2. Legend Bey

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Legend Bey (2) runs the ball in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Legend Bey is another Buckeye who a lot of fans in Columbus have been wanting to make a leap. He has seen very limited time, with a lot of it being on special teams. There is a way for him to make an impact outside of being in the backfield, and that is getting him some reps as a receiver.

The only game we have seen extended time from Bey was week one against Ball State, where he had six carries for 37 yards. As another freshman on the roster, he could show that he is a multi-tool player who can play different positions.

This might be his prime opportunity to show the raw talent he has in BIG 10 play for all the fans in Columbus.

3. Jay Timmons

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jay Timmons (25) celebrates a forced fumble during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jay Timmons on the defensive side of the football could be a huge breakout star against Maryland. Timmons suffered an injury against Illinois two weeks ago, and it kept him out last week against Iowa.

Eight total tackles in the year for Timmons before he had his hamstring injury. He could be a key piece in helping this defense take the next step towards helping the Buckeyes compete for a National Title.

Leroy Roker III is listed as out for the Buckeyes on the back end of the defense so getting someone like Timmons back to play on the outside could lead to him having a big breakout game.

Ohio State freshmen with the most snaps after week 5, per PFF:



• Jay Timmons, DB — 162

• Chris Henry Jr., WR — 122

• Brock Boyd, WR — 110

• Simeon Caldwell, DB — 87

• Khary Wilder, DL — 49

• Lukie Fahey, QB — 27

• Jordan Thomas, DB — 26

• Cincere Johnson, LB — 21

•… pic.twitter.com/V22rL8vcJ4 — Jon “JR” Rhoades (@jrs_rankings) October 6, 2026

The injury report is looking a little scary if you are a Buckeyes fan, but there are a few players on the this year's team that could be primed to have their breakout game against the Terrapins.