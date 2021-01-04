Alabama Offensive Line Wins Joe Moore Award

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide both have fantastic players in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but Alabama's offensive line was just named the nation's best.

Alabama's offensive skill players are among the nation's most elite. They've got a Heisman finalist quarterback in Mac Jones, a Heisman finalist wide receiver in DeVonta Smith and pretty arguably the best running back in the country with Najee Harris. Not to mention star receiver Jaylen Waddle, who's been out since mid-October with an ankle injury, but may be back in time to play for the national title on Monday.

But their success really starts at the line of scrimmage.

On Monday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line was named the 2020 Joe Moore Award winners, given to the best offensive line in college football.

QB Mac Jones has only been sacked 11 times this season on 377 drop backs, making him the most efficient passer in the country.

The Crimson Tide offense is ranked No. 1 in the country in team passing efficiency, third down conversion percentage and total first downs, No. 2 in scoring offense, No. 5 in passing offense and No. 6 in total offensive yards per game. They've scored at least 50 points in six of their 12 games this year. They've scored 72 touchdowns through their first 12 games of the year.

The award is named in honor of Joe Moore, who is considered the best offensive line coach in the history of college football. He sent 52 linemen to the NFL while leading his units at Pittsburgh and Notre Dame.

It's also the biggest trophy I think I've ever heard of in my life.

"The Joe Moore Award trophy, crafted by legendary sports sculptor Jerry McKenna, is the largest trophy in college football, standing at a height of six feet and weighing in at 800 pounds," a statement from the award's committee reads. "The perpetual trophy is made available for display by the winning university until the conclusion of the following college football season."

Ohio State's terrific offensive line was also considered for this award as a semifinalist. The Buckeyes are led by consensus All-American Wyatt Davis and by captain Josh Myers, who is a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, recognizing the nation's best center.

