Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Preview and Prediction

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as we discuss what we are most looking forward to seeing during Saturday's massive game against the Fighting Irish.

The eyes of the college football world will be locked on Ohio Stadium, Saturday night in Columbus ... and Buckeye fans wouldn't have it any other way!

Whether or not the game proves to be two teams that are College Football Playoff caliber still remains to be seen. But it certainly pins two of the most storied programs in the annals of the sport against one another for only the fifth time ever in the regular season, and for the seventh time overall. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish haven't played a regular season game against one another since 1996.

On this morning's edition of Buckeye Breakdown, Brendan Gulick and Craig Hyson give their perspective on what to expect on Saturday, as well as answer a bunch of listener/viewer questions.

-----

