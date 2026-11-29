Energy, passion and explosiveness.

All of those are characteristics that Ohio State Buckeyes freshman defensive end Khary Wilder brought to The Game on Saturday, Nov. 28.

A former top-50-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026, who was also the nation’s No. 2-ranked defensive lineman and No. 41 overall player by On3, stood out as the Buckeyes' clear defensive force in the 45-0 victory at home from The Shoe.

KHARY WILDER ONE OF DEM ONES pic.twitter.com/7XxxwWgdmT — wok (@wokdior) November 28, 2026

He finished with two sacks, both of which came in the first half of the game. With Wilder's infectious play style he brought on Saturday, the Buckeyes' defense was able to hold Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to a measly nine completions for 86 yards on 17 attempts. He also threw an interception.

With a few important pieces of the defense injured heading into The Game, Wilder stepping up was important for the Buckeyes.

But while it was exciting to see Wilder show up and show out, surprisingly, it was just his first opportunity to get legitimate playing time on the field this season.

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There’s the Khary Wilder we saw early in the season.



Freshman defensive lineman is back in the rotation as part of the Rushmen package today, and he gets the Buckeye defense off the field with a 9-yard sack on 3rd-and-10. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 28, 2026

He entered Saturday's game with very little experience under his belt. The most amount of snaps he played in a game up until then was the Buckeyes' dominant victory over Ball State way back on Sept. 5, when he recorded 24 total plays.

Since then, he saw nine snaps against Texas, 18 against Kent State, 19 against Illinois, two against Oregon and five against Northwestern.

That type of mismanagement of Wilder's potential is exactly why the Buckeyes' defense has been under fire all season long.

If Wilder had gotten more time on the gridiron prior to Saturday's win over the Wolverines, the team would have had a much better chance at having fewer than four losses on the season. While one player doesn't change the game enough to place full blame on the coaching staff for not getting him on the field, it certainly makes you question other choices over the last few months as well.

The first step explosiveness from Ohio State freshman Khary Wilder to win and cause this third down sack is sick. Wilder was a top-100 recruit pic.twitter.com/3xdeGNlrIH — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 28, 2026

With the Buckeyes expected to do a bit of rebuilding this offseason following a down year for the program, now knowing that Wilder has the potential to be a long-term staple on the defensive line is a nice sigh of relief for the program moving forward.

The only hope is that the coaching staff can do some reflection and figure out how and why they managed to not get him this involved in every-down operations earlier in the year.