Game Prediction: No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Perhaps no program in America was scrutinized as much as the Nebraska Cornhuskers were this week.

Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts relieved Scott Frost of his duties, which cost the program $7.5 million more than it would have had Alberts waited until October 1. They wanted to make a change that badly.

What's done is done. Nebraska choked Week 1 away in Dublin, Ireland against Northwestern before coming stateside to beat North Dakota. But Saturday's loss to Georgia Southern was the final straw for a proud program that wants desperately to win.

But firing your coach as you get ready to play Oklahoma? That ups the ante considerably. Mickey Joseph has his hands full.

The thing is, the Huskers don't stink. Their record stinks, but there's talent on this team and I really don't think they're that far away from being good.

Oklahoma has historically been very difficult to defend and that seems to be the case so far in 2022 as well. Brent Venables' tenure is off to a good start, but they haven't beaten a Power-5 team yet.

As Ohio State fans keep and eye on the other premier teams in college football this year, here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects when the Sooners meet the Huskers.

What's the betting line for Oklahoma vs. Nebraska?

OKLAHOMA at NEBRASKA – Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Spread: Oklahoma (-11) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 66

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Nebraska 34, Oklahoma 32

Call me crazy, but I think Nebraska will be the talk of the nation again this week ... only this time because they pulled off an epic win over the Sooners.

The Huskers play with pride and there is still time for them to salvage their season, no matter how bleak things feel right now. They played Oklahoma really tight last year, they're playing at home with a crowd that will certainly make an impact.

I could certainly see a world where OU wins handily, but I love a good comeback story and I think the Huskers play like they have nothing to lose this weekend. They'll come out swinging, land a few body blows, sustain a few too, before Timmy Bleekrode kicks a game-winner as time expires and never has to pay for a drink in Lincoln again.

Andrew Lind: Oklahoma 48, Nebraska 20

There's a thought that Nebraska will play better without recently fired head coach Scott Frost. After all, his decision-making led to many of those one-score losses. But did the Cornhuskers players all of a sudden get better and more disciplined this week, too? I don't think so.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, hasn't put up the offensive numbers under new head coach Brent Venables that we'd come to expect from Lincoln Riley's group. But I think that changes on Saturday, as they force Casey Thompson into several turnovers and capitalize on the easy points.

Caleb Spinner: Oklahoma 38, Nebraska 28

Nebraska starts off life without head coach Scott Frost with a terrifying opponent in No. 6 Oklahoma.

The Sooners made easy work of their last two opponents (UTEP and Kent State), and won’t play a ranked opponent until the second weekend of October, meaning they are clear favorites when looking at momentum if they keep bringing in what should be easy wins.

In contrast, the Cornhuskers have yet to play at their full potential this season, and should be either 2-1 or 3-0. Oklahoma’s defense is nothing at which to shake a stick, but the respective Nebraska quarterback-wide receiver duo of Casey Thompson and Trey Palmer is capable of doing some damage.

