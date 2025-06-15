ESPN Reveals Huge Prediction for Ohio State vs. Michigan
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made their prediction for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game in the 2025 season.
They have the Buckeyes taking down the Wolverines for their preseason predictions. Ohio State is favored by about five points in the game. The projections also have Ohio State as the No. 4 team in the country, with Michigan as the No. 17 team.
The Buckeyes have lost their last four games to the Wolverines, including in the 2024 season, despite being favored by three touchdowns.
Ohio State lost the game at home, which was one of their two losses in the 2025 campaign. The Buckeyes went on to win the National Championship, but losing to the Wolverines year after year is a significant issue.
Head coach Ryan Day won his first matchup against Michigan back in 2021, but they haven't won since. Prior to Day's arrival, Ohio State had won seven straight games against Michigan under Urban Meyer.
The Buckeyes are the favorites to take down the Wolverines once again, but they will have to do it on the road in Ann Arbor.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Receives Critical Message from 5-Star Recruit, Son of NFL Legend
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Facing One Burning Question
MORE: Pressure Mounting for Ryan Day, Ohio State Concerning 5-Star QB Recruit
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land 5-Star Weapon in Massive Recruiting Coup
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes AD Gets Brutally Honest on Transfer Portal