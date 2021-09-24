Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

This one has the makings of another blowout after Alabama slipped past Florida last week. The Golden Eagles are going to be significantly outmatched on Saturday evening.

SOUTHERN MISS at ALABAMA – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Alabama (-45.0)

O/U Total: 58

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 56, Southern Miss 7

Alabama has been really impressive at the start of the season. They have three cupcakes on their schedule this year, but have only played one so far (Mercer). They absolutely annihilated Miami and beat a very good Florida team last week. This week, the Tide can take their foot off the gas after halftime against a Golden Eagles team that is going to struggle to move the football. Southern Miss actually has a pretty good defensive line, but they're no match for Bama's front and their defense is going to have a tough day.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 49, Southern Miss 6

This game will unfold in a similar manner to the Crimson Tide’s win over Mercer in Week 2, with Alabama jumping out to a big lead before turning its attention to undefeated Ole Miss.

The Golden Eagles have a stout defensive front, which might help their offense get good enough field position to end a drive with a field goal or two. But they can’t run the ball and will likely be starting true freshman Ty Keyes for the second game in a row, which is not a good sign against Alabama.

Eddie Marotta: Alabama 58, Southern Miss 3

More S.E.C. softballs are in order for this weekend, and we can start with Alabama routing Southern Miss while they find their identity for the year. The Crimson Tide continue to prove themselves as the gold standard for college football, and that won't be challenged this week against an inferior opponent. No fluff on this prediction... Roll Tide.

Caleb Spinner: Alabama 58, Southern Miss 12

I feel like I’ve already said everything that needs to be said about Alabama and their mismatched schedule. This is yet another week in which the Crimson Tide are punching below their weight class. This game will be another dominant win for ‘Bama, 58-12.

