Game Prediction: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers

It's been a tough couple weeks for the Razorbacks after their scorching hot start. Can they get back on track against an under-appreciated Auburn team?

Two SEC teams that really need a victory meet in Fayetteville this weekend. Both offenses have shown an ability to light up the scoreboard, but both have taken a few lumps this year too. This should be a really entertaining game this weekend.

AUBURN at ARKANSAS – Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Spread: Arkansas (-4.5)

O/U Total: 53.5

Brendan Gulick: Arkansas 35, Auburn 21

The Razorbacks schedule has been awfully tough. Two ranked wins over Texas and Texas A&M (which all of a sudden looks like a much better win), but two really good teams the last two weeks have taken them out of much of the national conversation. Still, this defense is playing at a pretty high level.

Considering that both of these teams are really good, and both were totally out-gunned by Georgia, perhaps that tells us more about Georgia than anything else. Anyways, I like Arkansas here in a competitive game. This one should be fun. I think we've seen that the Razorbacks offense can also play at a high level (last week's shootout was pretty impressive). I think Bo Nix has been too unpredictable this year and I don't trust him to light up Barry Odom's really good defense.

Andrew Lind: Arkansas 31, Auburn 27

Both teams are coming off of a tough loss, with the Razorbacks failing to convert a game-winning two-point conversion attempt at Ole Miss and the Tigers looking helpless both offensively and defensively against top-ranked Georgia.

While it would be easy to say whichever team is more motivated to get back in the win column will come away victorious, but the key to this game will actually be Auburn’s offense. The Tigers are 4-0 when they reach 400 yards of total offense and 0-2 when they don’t.

Caleb Spinner: Arkansas 30, Auburn 27



This looks to be a pretty even matchup…at least on paper. We have yet another game where two teams are practically carbon copies of each other: both have two losses, both losses are to ranked opponents, and both have quarterbacks with over 1,100 passing yards. Both the Razorbacks and Tigers have heaps of passing and rushing yards separated by around 200 yards. This is going to be an offensive shootout, and I entirely expect for this to be a decently high-scoring affair. I’ll say Arkansas wins, 30-27.

