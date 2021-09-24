Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Here's how our staff thinks this weekend's game goes as the Bulldogs play their first SEC road game this year.

So far this season, Georgia looks like the only team that could legitimately knock off Alabama and challenge for a CFP national championship. Vandy is off to a lackluster start and is coming off a poor performance against Stanford last weekend.

Here's how our staff thinks this weekend's game goes as the Bulldogs play their first SEC road game this year.

GEORGIA at VANERBILT – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Georgia (-35.0)

O/U Total: 53

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 51, Vanderbilt 6

Georgia is one of only four Power 5 teams that have not allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season, which is perhaps even more impressive considering they opened the season by beating Clemson (the Tigers are one of those other three teams, by the way).

Vanderbilt hasn't shown me anything this year on offense to make me think they can solve the Georgia riddle. Plus, they've been prone to committing bad penalties and have a brutal turnover margin ... not a winning formula against anybody, let alone a national championship caliber team. This one is over fast.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 56, Vanderbilt 17

After being held without an offensive touchdown in the season-opening win against Clemson, the Bulldogs averaged 48 points per game in blowout victories over UAB and South Carolina.

The Commodores aren’t anywhere as good as the Blazers or Gamecocks and will struggle to move the ball against Georgia’s defense, which is dominant against the run and on third down. This game will be over quickly, so the Bulldogs will pull their foot off the gas and allow Vanderbilt to get a few late scores.

Eddie Marotta: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 0

Georgia has proven themselves as one of the toughest opponents in college football in recent years, and seemed to re-cement that status with an opening day victory over Clemson, who has since shown some uncharacteristic lumps while adjusting to post-Trevor Lawrence life.

While I do think Georgia faces some adversity at some point this season, Vanderbilt isn't the team that is going to make them dig down and gut out a win. The Bulldogs defense dominates this game, and their offense continues to build on the success of the last two weeks.

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 52, Vanderbilt 7

Georgia has been dominant this season, especially in their last two games, and it’s my belief they’ll ride that momentum into a fourth win this week. The Bulldogs will win in impressive fashion, defeating Vandy 52-7.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

O-Line Coach Greg Studrawa Missed Win Over Tulsa Due To Back Surgery

Ohio State To Rest C.J. Stroud Against Akron, Jack Miller Or Kyle McCord To Start

Confident Denzel Burke Making Impact In Ohio State’s Secondary As True Freshman

Ohio State DT Mike Hall, CB Jakailin Johnson Lose Black Stripes

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Start For Bears Against Browns

Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook