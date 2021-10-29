Game Prediction: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State prepares for its biggest Big Ten test of the season so far against a Nittany Lions team they really respect, despite PSU's recent struggles.

No team in the Big Ten has given Ohio State more trouble over the last five years than Penn State, who consistently has one of the better teams in the country. But their offense was severely lacking in a brutal, 9OT loss to Illinois last weekend and they come to town on a 2-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Ohio State's offense continues an historic trajectory that may put this group of Buckeyes among the all-time great offenses in school history. Can Penn State slow them down?

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks things will play out:

PENN STATE at OHIO STATE – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Ohio State (-18.5)

O/U Total: 61

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 49, Penn State 21

I'm trying to decide if James Franklin intentionally said he was focused on playing Illinois at the Big House this week or not. Perhaps he just had a bad moment, but there's a part of me that wonders if that was planned. Either way, I think his team is in for a long night.

Look, Penn State is a good team. They've got a lot of talent and they are well-coached. I love both of their coordinators and their defense looks outstanding at times. But I think they're in for quite a wake up call. Ohio State is playing at a level right now unmatched by most teams in the country ... and while Penn State has been a consistent thorn in Ohio State's side, I think the gap between these two programs has widened in recent years.

Penn State knows they aren't winning this game by kicking field goals and I think the Buckeyes will get off the a fast start on offense. I expect the fourth quarter to be loud and excited in a Scarlet-clad stadium as Ohio State pulls away.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 56, Penn State 14

During his press conference earlier this week, Penn State head coach James Franklin made some comments that would suggest he’s either trolling Ohio State ahead of their matchup or so focused on the vacant USC job that he forgot who his team was playing this weekend.

Either way, I don’t think it turns out well for him. The Nittany Lions’ defense has been really good, especially against the pass, but their offense simply cannot keep up with the Buckeyes’ attack, which leads the nation in yards and points per game. This will be the most convincing win of the season for Ohio State and set the tone for a brutal upcoming stretch.

Brett Hiltbrand: Ohio State 50, Penn State 17

Can someone explain to me how you have nine overtimes and both teams score exactly ZERO touchdowns? Seriously, how is that even possible? So much for the Top Ten matchup that we were anticipating. Penn State's inexplicable loss to Illinois (raise your hand if you forgot Bret Bielema was at Illinois!) drops them to No. 20 and this game goes from marquee to "meh" across the national college football landscape. Illinois rushed for 357 yards (!!!) against Penn State in their building. That's meat and potatoes for Ohio State. Buckeyes by a lot unless, James Franklin has been hiding a page or two in both playbooks.

Caleb Spinner: Ohio State 42, Penn State 17

I’m all in this week on a rolling Ohio State going against a battered Penn State squad. The Buckeyes have scored over 50 points in each of their last four games and have looked like an entirely different team than the one that started the season. C.J. Stroud has looked comfortable and confident as of late, and the Scarlet and Gray stars both rushing and receiving have been outstanding.

Penn State is no doubt one of the best defenses in the Big Ten, and maybe even the country, but it’s also undeniable they’ve hit a rough patch in recent weeks. The Nittany Lions have had tough games against Iowa and then Illinois, the latter of which dropped them 13 spots in the rankings. Ohio State defends home turf in their new flaming all-scarlet uniforms against Penn State, 42-17.

-----

-----

