Game Prediction: No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks

There are two games nationally this weekend that should have every college football fan's attention. One of them is Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and the other is this one. The Aggies and the Razorbacks meet in Dallas for a huge SEC neutral-site game with post-season implications very much at stake.

Here's how our staff sees Saturday afternoon's game playing out:

TEXAS A&M at ARKANSAS – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Texas A&M (-5.0)

O/U Total: 47

Brendan Gulick: Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 38

I love this matchup and I'm not sure fans in the Midwest are giving it as much attention as it deserves. A&M has a good team with two thumping victories and one head-scratching squeaker against Colorado. Arkansas' defense is fabulous and DC Barry Odom deserves a ton of credit. They've also put up some great offensive numbers and have a solid win over big bad Texas.

I like the Razorbacks in this one. They've got an absolutely brutal schedule but have risen to the occasion each time so far. I don't think they'll get caught looking ahead to Georgia next week. AT&T Stadium is going to be rocking!

Andrew Lind: Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 35

This is a critical matchup between two teams hoping to make some noise in the loaded SEC West, and will ultimately come down to which team can remain disciplined and take advantage of any potential swings in momentum.

If the Razorbacks, who are one of the most-penalized teams in the country, can avoid unnecessary and get pressure on Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada, who has struggled with his efficiency, they can come out of AT&T Stadium with their third victory over a team from the Lone Star State this season.

Eddie Marotta: Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 24

Contender or pretender? We're about to find out the answer to that question for both teams on Saturday. Texas A&M walks into this game 3-0, and their signature win is a 10-7 snoozer against a Colorado team that just got blown out at the hands of Minnesota. Arkansas' signature victory thus far has been Texas, in a much more impressive 40-21 outing against a team that we still aren't sure about.

This one is a coin flip for me, but I have to think the Aggies hear the whispers right now, and want to make a statement on the road to prove they belong in the top ten. I give them the edge in a hard-fought game.

Caleb Spinner: Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 38

The Aggies are playing this year with a chip on their shoulder after being snubbed from the CFP in 2020. The magnitude of that anger combined with the talent this team has on it’s roster makes Texas A&M a deadly opponent. The Razorbacks have done some damage to their past opponents this season, and I think they’ll do the same this week. Texas A&M wins a high-scoring affair by a score of 45-38.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

