How to Watch Former Buckeyes in the Reese's Senior Bowl

There are four former Ohio State Buckeyes playing in today's annual college showcase all-star game. Here's how you can watch them this afternoon.

Ohio State is about three weeks removed from its disappointing loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Miami, Florida, but there will be several Buckeyes back on the field this afternoon in Mobile, Alabama.

For 70 years now, the Senior Bowl has given the nation's best former college players that have declared for the NFL Draft a chance to practice for a week and play a game with NFL coaches, scouts and front office personnel. It's an extremely valuable way for NFL personnel to get an up-close-and-personal look at some of the players that could really impact the future of their franchises.

Players approach the opportunity with the hopes of improving their draft stock and being selected higher in the draft, which often means better financial terms for a rookie contract.

Four former Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to showcase their skills one more time before turning pro: linebackers Tuf Borland, Baron Browning and Justin Hilliard, and defensive end Jonathon Cooper. Running back Trey Sermon accepted an invitation and is also in attendance, but he's not playing in today's game while he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered in the national title game.

The 71st Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday afternoon in it's traditional home - Mobile, Alabama on the campus of the South Alabama Jaguars. The two teams will be coached by the NFL coaching staffs from the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.

Here's how you can watch the Senior Bowl on Saturday:

Date/Time: Jan. 30, 2021; 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium; Mobile, Alabama

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: NFLNetwork.com; FuboTV (Try for free)

Social media: Follow @BuckeyesNowSI on Twitter

Weather: 65 degrees, mostly cloudy skies

Here are the results from Tuesday's weigh-in and measurements for each of the five previously mentioned Buckeyes.

-----

You may also like:

Who Will Play Quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2021?

WATCH: Jaheim Singletary Fired Up to Be a Buckeye

Ryan Day Reveals Class of 2021 Has Only One Vacant Spot

Ryan Day Discusses His Mentality on the Transfer Portal this Offseason

Co-Defensive Coordinator Greg Mattison is Retiring After Remarkable Career

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook