Four Former Buckeyes Begin Senior Bowl Week Workouts

Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Jonathon Cooper are all in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. Here are their Day 1 weigh-ins and measurements.

The Buckeyes will once again be well-represented at the Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

Four now-former Ohio State players will compete in Saturday's showcase to try and improve their draft stock and give scouts an up-close look at how ready they are to make the jump to the National Football League. While the game doesn't kick off until Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, there are practices on-site in Mobile all week.

Linebackers Tuf Borland, Baron Browning and Justin Hilliard, as well as defensive end Jonathon Cooper all are working out this week with the goal of making a good impression. Trey Sermon had previously accepted an invitation to join in, but he will instead watch from the sidelines this weekend as he rehabs the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The four defensive players that are representing Ohio State this year are all coming off great seasons. They're all unique and made contributions in their own way, but they over-arching character trait that I recognize in all of them is incredible leadership. These four were truly among the most well-respected players in the locker room and guys that their teammates really enjoyed playing with each weekend. All four got better in their final year as Buckeyes and each has a chance to make a name for himself this weekend.

The Buckeyes could have had as many as 10 players this week in Mobile, but five other guys that were offered the chance to come chose not to for a variety of reasons. All-American Haskell Garrett and starting left tackle Thayer Munford decided to return to Ohio State next year, linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Shaun Wade declined invitations and center Josh Myers is nursing a toe injury and backed out of the game.

All five former Ohio State players will play on the same team in Saturday's bowl game. Their team is led by the Miami Dolphins coaching staff. They will practice at 12:30 eastern time on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Coverage of those practices will be available on ESPNU and NFL Network.

Tuesday morning of Senior Bowl week means weigh-in's and measurements. Here are the results for each of the five Buckeyes that are in town:

Ohio State Tuf Borland LB

Height - Weight - Wingspan - Arm - Hands

6'0 1/8" - 229 pounds - 77.00 inches - 31.00 inches - 10.00 inches

Ohio State Baron Browning LB

Height - Weight - Wingspan - Arm - Hands

6'3 1/8" - 241 pounds - 81.00 inches - 33.00 inches - 10.00 inches

Ohio State Jonathon Cooper DL

Height - Weight - Wingspan - Arm - Hands

6'2 3/4"- 254 pounds - 78.48 inches - 31.58 inches - 9.68 inches

Ohio State Justin Hilliard LB

Height - Weight - Wingspan - Arm - Hands

6'0 3/4" - 227 pounds - 76.18 inches - 30.68 inches - 9.00 inches

Ohio State Trey Sermon RB

Height - Weight - Wingspan - Arm - Hands

6'0 1/8" - 213 pounds - 79.00 inches - 32.00 inches - 9.48 inches

