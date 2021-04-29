Jim Mora Jr. Discusses Justin Fields, Pete Werner Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Where does Justin Fields best fit in the draft? Will Pete Werner sneak into the first round?

Justin Fields has arguably been the most-talked about player in this year's NFL Draft. Where will he end up? Will he be drafted in the top five picks or might he fall all the way to the end of the first round? The last several months have been filled with mock drafts that have Fields all over the place.

Meanwhile, Pete Werner has been extremely impressive for NFL scouts over the last couple months. He had a fantastic Pro Day, his game tape is rock solid, he has the size and speed to play linebacker in the NFL and he's a great leader. I really believe Werner is going to make a great pro. Could he sneak into the first round of the draft tonight?

Former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora Jr. joined me this week to discuss each of those two players. He also shares some insight on what draft night is like when you're a college head coach. Watch the video of our conversation at the top of the page.

