Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Holly Rowe Preview Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Even though there have been some games leading up to Saturday, Ohio State and Notre Dame will unofficially kickoff the 2022 season in front of what could be one of the largest crowds ever assembled in Columbus.

ESPN's College GameDay will be on hand for a record 21st time, and the Buckeyes will be featured as part of the program for a record 53rd time overall (home and away sites).

On Friday as the ESPN crew set up for the day, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Rece Davis all stopped by to chat with local media for a few minutes. Kirk and Holly will join Chris Fowler on Saturday night's national telecast, while Rece continues to host GameDay each Saturday morning.

Check out what they had to say, including a few cool notes from Holly on Marcus Freeman and the Styles family, Rece Davis' perspective on why Columbus is so important to ESPN and Herbstreit on CFP Expansion and what he's expecting from Ohio State.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Game Preview: Ohio State Aims To Write History Against Notre Dame

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Breakout Players vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

51 Former Ohio State Players On Active NFL Rosters For 2022 Season

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!