Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Holly Rowe Preview Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

ESPN College GameDay is in Columbus for a record 21st time, and three of its stars stopped by to preview Saturday's big day.

Even though there have been some games leading up to Saturday, Ohio State and Notre Dame will unofficially kickoff the 2022 season in front of what could be one of the largest crowds ever assembled in Columbus.

ESPN's College GameDay will be on hand for a record 21st time, and the Buckeyes will be featured as part of the program for a record 53rd time overall (home and away sites).

On Friday as the ESPN crew set up for the day, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Rece Davis all stopped by to chat with local media for a few minutes. Kirk and Holly will join Chris Fowler on Saturday night's national telecast, while Rece continues to host GameDay each Saturday morning.

Check out what they had to say, including a few cool notes from Holly on Marcus Freeman and the Styles family, Rece Davis' perspective on why Columbus is so important to ESPN and Herbstreit on CFP Expansion and what he's expecting from Ohio State.

