Ohio State Announces Fan Attendance Information for Spring Football Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes played in a mostly empty stadium during their 2020 season, but as things are slowly beginning to normalize during the CoVID-19 pandemic, the university announced it will allow fans to attend the spring game next weekend.

Ohio State's 2021 LiFESports Spring Game, presented by Buckeyes Care, will be attended by a capacity crowd of 19,180 fans. The game will be played on Saturday, April 17 and will kick off at 12 noon.

There will be a general public ticket sale on Monday, April 12 for a number of constituent groups, including both students and the general public. Tickets for the spring game will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Monday online at ticketmaster.com. Season ticket holders will receive information via email on Friday regarding presale access. Ohio State students can reserve two seats from the 2,500-seat allotment Monday beginning at 2 p.m., and will receive instructions via email on Friday for how to claim tickets.

The capacity was determined with the guidance of Columbus Public Health and with respect to the new health orders announced by Gov. Mike DeWine this week. The capacity was set based on seat mapping and the still-current guideline of six-feet of distance between seating pods.

“On behalf of the university and the Department of Athletics, I want to sincerely thank Gov. DeWine, Dr. Mysheika Roberts and Columbus Public Health, and Mayor Ginther and the City of Columbus for their collective leadership throughout this pandemic,” Gene Smith, Senior Vice President & Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director, said. “We are not through this health crisis yet, but the collaboration among all of these entities has enabled us to safely return fans to our venues and, in particular, Ohio Stadium next week for the spring game.”

Approximately 10,000 seats will be given to frontline healthcare workers at the Wexner Medical Center and other entities that have been at the forefront of helping the Columbus community during the pandemic.

Beyond that, roughly 4,500 tickets (at a price of $5 per ticket) will be available to the general public. An additional 2,500 seats will be reserved for Ohio State students, free of charge. The remaining seats will be given to players' and coaches' families.

There will be no charge for parking - all lots around the stadium will be available, other than the west lot at the stadium which will be parking pass-only. However, there will not be any tailgating allowed anywhere on campus.

